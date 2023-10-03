Was it you? Two Memphis Powerball players win $50,000 each

Tennessee Lottery officials said two players in Memphis matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to check those tickets. Two Memphis lottery players won $50,000 each in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

Tennessee Lottery officials said two players in Memphis matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One ticket was sold at the Superlo Foods in the 4700 block of Spottswood Ave., the other was sold at Superlo Foods in the 3300 block of N. Watkins.

The winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and Powerball 5.

A third player in Alamo, Tennessee, also matched four of five white balls and the red ball in the Double Play to win $50,000. That ticket was sold at Little General on S. Cavalier Dr. in Alamo.

The winning Double Play numbers were 11, 26, 35, 40, 43, and Powerball 24.