3-home Aspen compound hits the market for the first time in nearly 30 years for $40M

ASPEN, Colo. — In his 35 years selling homes and 25 years focused on the Aspen area, real estate agent Craig Morris, of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, says he is listing one of his favorite properties of all time.

"It gives you the sense that you're in a national park. It feels like you could be on 1,000 acres in the middle of nowhere, and yet you're on 11 acres three miles from downtown Aspen," Morris said.

Available for purchase for the first time since 1991, 202 Midnight Mine Road in Aspen is listed for $39.9 million. The property set along Castle Creek is home to three modestly sized houses now, but has also served as a setting for Colorado history.

Fritz Benedict, Aspen architect and former apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, built his Edmundson Waterfall House, modeled after Wright's Fallingwater, on the property in 1961. The home was built into the side of a cliff and used stone from the property to build its walls. While the house was demolished in the 1990s, an account from History Colorado says that Benedict stated shortly before its destruction, "The house became part of the living rock."