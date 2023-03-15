Medical marijuana sales could bring another record-breaking year to Arkansas

So far this year, Arkansans have spent more than $45 million on medical marijuana, a $4 million increase compared to last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the first couple of months of 2023, Arkansans have spent $4 million more on medical marijuana than this time last year.

Experts said this could be another indicator of a record-breaking year for the industry.

"We've grown significantly from $30 million the first year to almost $280 million last year," Spokesperson for the Medical Marijuana Commission Scott Hardin said.

In January and February of this year, medical marijuana saw sales exceeding $45 million. If the trend continues, 2023 has the potential of being the largest grossing year to date.

And the taxes Arkansans pay are going back into the community.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received about $62 million from the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

"The marijuana tax revenue stream has been a God's send," Director of the Cancer Institute Dr. Michael Birrer said. "It's mother's milk. I mean we couldn't be here without it."

With this funding, Birrer is preparing the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute to hopefully become a part of the National Cancer Institute.

UAMS has been able to hire 25 lab researchers, double the size of the oncology and hematology staff, revamp clinical trial operations and add more patients to the trials.

And as more money rolls in, Birrer has a goal to reach more rural areas of Arkansas by building more clinics.