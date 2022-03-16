Casting call! UTHSC needs folks to take a sick day

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is looking for people from across the Mid-South who want to pretend to be patients.

It’s part of simulation training where the student medical professionals learn to care for patients with a variety of problems.

Those who take part do not have to be professional actors. It’s no experience required.

“If you were a kid who played sick to stay home from school, you are qualified to do this job,” said Jamie Pitt, assistant director of education for standardized/simulated patients. “If you pulled the ‘Ferris Bueller Day Off’ thing, you can come work for us.”

Participants must be 18 and older and will work from an outline provided by UTHSC. They need people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and body types. They may be asked to play a patient with a common issue, such as back pain, or someone who may be experiencing a wide range of emotions.

The simulated patients (SPs) will not be medical test subjects or take experimental medications or give blood or other samples. They may be given a basic, non-invasive physical examination.

“There is no set schedule – SPs can say yes or no to jobs as they come up,” Pitt said.

The job requires some script memorization, and the SPs will also give the student learners feedback on their performance. The sessions are recorded.

“We are really trying to give the students specific feedback, targeted to their communication skills and what things they should keep doing and then, what they should look at doing differently,” Pitt said.

The pay is $16.50 per hour and UTHSC provides free parking. Simulations take place in the daytime Monday through Friday at the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation at 26 S. Dunlap.

From UTHSC: For a list of frequently asked Simulated/ Standardized Patient (SP) questions, please visit our website. If you’re interested in applying to be a standardized patient, you can find a link to the application here or by scrolling to the bottom of the FAQ page. Once on the UTHSC HR website, make sure to type “standardized patient” in the keyword box to find the job posting. If you have any questions about the hiring process, please reach out to the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation at simulate@uthsc.edu.