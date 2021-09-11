Memphis Fire Department gets $10.7 million grant to hire new firefighter/paramedics

The Memphis Fire Department is getting a SAFER grant from the Department of Homeland Security to hire the additional firefighters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department will receive a SAFER grant from the Department of Homeland Security to hire additional firefighters.

The $10.7 million grant will allow the department to hire 45 permanent full-time firefighter-paramedics.

Officials said creating these new positions will ensure that the Memphis Fire Department's current staffing levels are compliant with standard guidelines.

“We are proud to be awarded the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant. The Division of Fire Services will continue to explore avenues that will provide us with the best resources to effectively serve and protect the citizens of the City of Memphis”, said Fire Chief, Gina Sweat, in a statement.

The funding is part of $300 million going to hundreds of fire departments around the country.

From MFD: The SAFER Grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations in order to help them increase the number of trained, “front-line” firefighters available in their communities.