Memphis in May lost $170,000+ in 2021 due to continuing COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Memphis in May International Festival said it lost more than $170,000 for 2021 after posting record losses for the year before, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its annual report of the results of the fiscal year 2021, the organization said it lost $170,987. In 2020, MIM lost $1.795 million when it was forced to cancel all events due to the pandemic.

A reduced-scale World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and Great American River Run helped offset some losses in 2021, but the Beale Street Music Festival and Honored Country Salute to Ghana were again postponed.

“We were pleased with the enthusiastic reception that our events received,” said James L. Holt, President & CEO of Memphis in May, in a statement. “Memphis really came together and we’re grateful for the support and cooperation from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Shelby County Health Department, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and the City of Memphis. We would like to thank our dedicated corporate sponsors who offered continual support as well as our amazing volunteers, barbecue teams, judges, runners, and attendees for their unwavering support.”

All MIM events are scheduled to return in 2022, but the Music Festival and BBQ Contest will be moved to new locations due to the construction at Tom Lee Park.

2022 Memphis in May International Festival Dates

Beale Street Music Festival April 29 – May 1, 2022

Honored Country Salute to Ghana May 1-31, 2022

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 11 – 14, 2022

Great American River Run May 28, 2022