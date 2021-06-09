Memphis leaders confident in options to fill $23 million budget deficit

Councilman Martavius Jones says that lower tax rate is not enough to manage costs of the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City is facing a $23-million deficit and city leaders are trying to figure out how to balance the 20-22 budget.

In April, Mayor Jim Strickland proposed next year's $716-million spending plan. That plan included raises for some fire and police with no proposed tax hike.

In fact, because of state laws the property tax rate drops by 48-cents because properties re-appraisals were higher, but Councilman Martavius Jones says that lower tax rate is not enough to manage costs of the city.

He says the good news is that some of the $80-million dollars from the federal American Recovery Plan can help fill the gap along with raising the tax to 49-cents.

Jones adds that revenue from internet sales tax helped a battered pandemic economy.

"It did not suffer to the extent that people feared it would suffer and it would have been a whole lot worse had we not been in the digital age like we are," says Councilman Jones.