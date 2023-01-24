How you can get free help with your 2023 taxes

"It’s completely free and they provide quality tax, free tax preparation services,” said Wang-Ying Glasgow, Adult Services Coordinator with Memphis Public Libraries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax season is here, and there are several ways to get taxes filed.

Folks can go do them online, have a taxpayer do them, or enroll in a program like the one the Memphis Public Libraries is hosting.

“Don’t cheat yourself and don’t beat yourself. Come get it done free,” said Randy Smith, who took advantage of the help.

Tuesday was the first day for this season the library offered the tax service.

“They help to prepare the taxes, e-file their taxes. It’s completely free and they provide quality tax, free tax preparation services,” said Wang-Ying Glasgow, Adult Services Coordinator with Memphis Public Libraries.

The library is helping to provide two types of free tax preparations. One is with the United Way, and the other is with AARP.

“United Way - their services mostly focus on families with income $60,000 and less. AARP - they set priority with seniors,” said Glasgow.

“Well, we do taxes so that these young people can bring home more money without paying $5-or-$600 to get their taxes done. They can actually see their money. We do a lot of elderly people‘s taxes to keep somebody from preying on them,” said Mildred Nargi, Site Coordinator with United Way of the Mid-South.

“I decided to save some money and just come and get mine done for free,” said Smith. “I used to go through tax programs and companies that charge you so much. You know, after they do your taxes and it’s 10% of what you’re getting. So, I am learning to be a little wiser as I get older and save some money.”

“It’s just helping people to help themselves,” said Nargi. “When they go to some of these tax places they wind up paying out so much money. They don’t have that kind of money to lose. So we’re trying to keep them from losing that money.”

The library has been providing this service for at least over 10 years. And it’s thanks to volunteers.

“We are really happy, this is the first year after the start of the pandemic that we resume to the level of service,” said Glasgow.

There’s a complete schedule on the library website at www.memphislibrary.org. Or dial 211 or call the Link Department at 901-415-2700 for more information.

“Don’t rush to get that fast money and a couple of months later wishing you had that money in your pocket. Take your time. Come to us. Get it done right and get to spend all of your money that you have coming to you,” said Nargi.