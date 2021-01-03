Memphis Light, Gas and Water to resume disconnections for non-payment

MLGW made the announcement March 1

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MLGW:

Disconnects resume Monday, March 8

Assistance plans are available

(March 1, 2021) – Memphis Light, Gas and Water will resume disconnections for non-payment on Monday, March 8.

Extended Payment Plans are available to all customers until March 31. These plans require 25% of the total indebtedness up front, and then the remaining balance is set up on a payment plan for up to 12 months. Call (901) 544-6549 to sign up

Customers previously approved for the Extended Payment Plan are not eligible to reapply. The On Track program can assist low income customers with budgeting education, social services, and payment plans for up to 36 months. Call (901) 528-4820, email mlgwontrack@mlgw.org, or visitmlgw.com/OnTrack.

Find a list of available MLGW programs here: mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms. Additionally, Shelby County Community Services Agency’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has funds available for utility assistance. Call (901) 222-4200 or visit shelbycountycsa.org/services/energy-assistance. A full list of community resources can be found here: mlgw.com/utilityassistance.