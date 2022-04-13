Check your tickets! Someone in Memphis won $50,000 in Double Play Powerball

Someone in Middle Tennessee also won $50,000 Wednesday night in the regular Powerball drawing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to check your tickets. Someone in Memphis has won $50,000 from the Powerball Double Play.

Tennessee Lottery officials said Wednesday night’s winner in Memphis matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball to win $50,000.

Double Play works by giving players another chance to win up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players use the same set of numbers for both the regular Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets with the Double Play $1 add-on can win in both drawings.

Double Play feature numbers for April 13, 2022: 17, 51, 54, 55, 58, and Double Play Powerball 19.

The winning ticket was bought at Riverdale Gas & Grocery in the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Memphis.

Someone in Middle Tennessee also won $50,000 Wednesday night in the regular Powerball drawing. The player in Hendersonville matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.