Check those tickets: someone in Memphis won $50,000 in Wednesday's Powerball

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Check those tickets. A Memphis Powerball player has won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner matched four of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. The winning numbers are: 11, 15, 43, 55, 61, and red Powerball 10.

Tennessee Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Kroger in the 2800 block of Kirby Pkwy.

Including last night’s winner, lottery leaders said in the nine Powerball drawings held since January 1, 2022, seven Tennessee Powerball players have won $50,000 and one person in the state has won $500,000.