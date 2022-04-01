How to find ways to save on your MLGW bill

The cold temperatures, and a delay for some MLGW bills, means some will see higher bills this month.

So what can you do to save money in the months ahead?

Here are some ideas from MLGW.

You can essentially ‘itemize’ your MLGW bill to find out what's causing your bill to rise.

You must have an account and can go to ‘bill highlights’ to see graph comparisons of your bill.

You can also create an energy plan with the MLGW My Home Energy Advisor tab. The site offers specific recommendations for making no-cost, low-cost, and investment improvements.

If you want to gauge what your bill will look like, MLGW offers energy-saving calculators. They breakdown how much it costs to operate your furnace, space heater, refrigerator and television, plus other equipment and appliances.