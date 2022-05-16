MLGW customers can now use Google Pay to pay bills

MLGW said its My Account customers can add Google Pay as a payment method or to make a donation to other customers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division customers can now use Google Pay to pay their bills or donate online.

MLGW said its My Account customers can add Google Pay as a payment method. However, it cannot be used to pay a utility bill with MLGW Authorized Pay Agents. For more on paying your bill, visit mlgw.com/residential/yourmlgwbill.

Google Pay can also be used for Gift of Comfort donations, which allows someone to give any dollar amount on another specific customer’s account. Learn more HERE: mlgw.com/giftofcomfort.

MLGW said there is no fee to use Google Pay. It can be found through the Google Play store on an Android device.

MLGW customers can sign up for the My Account electronic bill payment service to view and pay bills online.