Memphis NAACP offering $150 gift cards to families affected by Family Dollar closures

The giveaway will take place Friday, February 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 588 Vance Avenue. There are steps participants must follow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid the closures of several Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South, the Memphis Branch of the NAACP is offering $150 gift cards to families affected.

Shelby County Commissioner and NAACP Board President Van Turner posted to social media that the giveaway would take place Friday, February 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 588 Vance Avenue.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the offer must show one of the following:

A Family Dollar store receipt showing purchases The actual items purchased which must be discarded The name and location of the Family Dollar store from which they purchased products

The gift cards are limited to one card per family while supplies last, and they will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

“While this small gesture will not cure the entire problem for everyone impacted, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring some relief to some of the families who are dealing with this horrible issue that could have and should have been prevented,” Turner said in the post.