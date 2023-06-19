Check your tickets! Someone in Memphis won $110,000 in the lottery

TN Lottery officials said someone who bought the winning ticket for the June 16 drawing at the Mapco Express at 979 E. Brooks Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone in Memphis is $110,000 richer after Friday night’s drawing in the Daily Tennessee Jackpot.

TN Lottery officials said someone who bought a ticket at the Mapco Express at 979 E. Brooks Rd. won the game’s jackpot for the drawing on June 16, 2023.

The winning numbers are 2, 8, 18, 22, and 29.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is only played in Tennessee with drawings every day. Tickets are a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.