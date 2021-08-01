Want to join MPD? You could get a $15,000 bonus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Monday the City of Memphis is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for recruits for the Memphis Police Department.
And that’s not the only bonus offered. The city is also offering up to $10,000 relocation assistance.
The starting salary for MPD recruits has been increased to $45,623.
“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority,” said Mayor Strickland in a statement. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results.”
Here’s a look at the basic minimum requirements for MPD recruits:
- Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and twenty-four (24) semester hours obtained from a regionally accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Accreditation. (e.g. MSCHE, NECCU, NCA, etc.)
OR
- Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and two (2) years work experience (full-time, part-time, or contract or any verifiable work experience) within five (5) years from class start date.
OR
- Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and two (2) years active or reserve military experience within five (5) years from class start date.
- Basic Recruit applicants must complete and pass the following entry-level requirements:
- 1.5 mile run within 17:38 (mins/secs) or less
- Obstacle Course (a foot chase simulation) 160 seconds or less
- One Written Exam >>> Take a Practice Test by clicking Written Exam and entering this code: FEF92CBC6CDF75D2
- Behavioral Interview
- Background Screening
- Psychological Exam
- Clinical Interview
- Medical Assessment
- Finger Print submission