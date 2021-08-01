x
Want to join MPD? You could get a $15,000 bonus

The starting salary for MPD recruits has been increased to $45,623.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Monday the City of Memphis is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for recruits for the Memphis Police Department.

And that’s not the only bonus offered. The city is also offering up to $10,000 relocation assistance.

The starting salary for MPD recruits has been increased to $45,623.

“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority,” said Mayor Strickland in a statement. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results.”

Here’s a look at the basic minimum requirements for MPD recruits:

  • Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and twenty-four (24) semester hours obtained from a regionally accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Accreditation. (e.g. MSCHE, NECCU, NCA, etc.)

OR

  • Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and two (2) years work experience (full-time, part-time, or contract or any verifiable work experience) within five (5) years from class start date.

OR

  • Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and two (2) years active or reserve military experience within five (5) years from class start date.
  • Basic Recruit applicants must complete and pass the following entry-level requirements:
    • 1.5 mile run within 17:38 (mins/secs) or less
    • Obstacle Course (a foot chase simulation) 160 seconds or less
    • One Written Exam >>> Take a Practice Test by clicking Written Exam and entering this code: FEF92CBC6CDF75D2
    • Behavioral Interview
    • Background Screening
    • Psychological Exam
    • Clinical Interview
    • Medical Assessment
    • Finger Print submission

Learn how to apply HERE.

