Someone in Memphis is $2 million richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Powerball player has won $2 million in Saturday's drawing.
According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls to win $1 million. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $1 million was doubled to $2 million.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Classic Mart at 314 N. Cleveland St. in Memphis.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $147 million and the next drawing is on Monday, February 7.
No additional information will be released by lottery officials until the prize is claimed.