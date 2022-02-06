x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Someone in Memphis is $2 million richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Classic Mart on Cleveland Street.
Credit: FILE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Powerball player has won $2 million in Saturday's drawing.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls to win $1 million. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $1 million was doubled to $2 million.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Classic Mart at 314 N. Cleveland St. in Memphis.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $147 million and the next drawing is on Monday, February 7.

No additional information will be released by lottery officials until the prize is claimed.

Related Articles

In Other News

Opinion | So what happens now? | ABC24 This Week