Memphis, national gas prices climb amid Russia and Ukraine tension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest example of inflation is the pain at the pump. Only now, it’s expected to get much worse thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If you’ve noticed the price of your gas going up since last week, you’re not alone.

The national average for unleaded gas has gone up 4¢ since last week, with experts predicting they could go much higher.

“Everything’s going sky high,” said driver Walter Manning. “I don’t know what to think.”

Manning is saving where he can, especially now that prices across several industries are on the rise.

“It’s trying times,” Manning shared. “I’m on a fixed income and it doesn’t sit well at all with me.”

It doesn’t sit well with a lot of folks.

AAA reported the national average price of unleaded gas rose by 20 cents from a month ago.

Memphis’ average price was at $3.13 a month ago and now, it’s at $3.31. A year ago, Memphis drivers were only paying $2.48.

One Whitehaven resident said it’s a good idea to keep a sharp eye on what parts of town tend to have lower prices.

“It depends on what gas station you go to,” said Jimissia Kimber. “Because like I said I get 3 gallons out of it or 2 gallons.

At the end of the day, it's good to cut expenses elsewhere if you have to and combine trips.

“If it’s $5, I have to pay it because I need gas to get around. But, it has been a big inflation on it,” said Kimber.

If the conflict in Ukraine wasn’t worrisome enough, AAA adds the upcoming spring and summer driving season will only make demand go up, increasing the chances we’ll break the all-time record for gas in Memphis, which now stands at $3.90 a gallon.