Want to save on gas? Consider a cost-friendly staycation in Shelby County

Prices at the pump are causing some families to readjust during their time off.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For some Mid-South families, the recent spike in gas prices is forcing them to make adjustments to help stretch their dollar further.

So, ABC24 tracked down a list of inexpensive ideas — indoors or outdoors —available across Shelby County for spring break.

"We are staying local, we were going to go to St. Louis, but it was too expensive," Helen Gipson said.

Gipson and her family decided on a staycation for spring break, with gas prices surging and budgets tightening.

"I think I've noticed it's gone up a dollar, round trip to St. Louis you might as well fly, not drive," Gipson added.

We caught up with Gipson's family taking advantage at Shelby Farms Park on Friday.

It's one of many free, outdoor activities families can take advantage of next week.

"Stay home, enjoy what you have locally, go to the park, go to walks around your house," Gipson said.

Other outdoor options that won't cost you a penny include the Wolf River Greenway, which stretches from Memphis to Germantown.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens in East Memphis also offers free admission and is open Tuesday to Sunday.

The Benjamin J. Hooks Central Library is also offering a host of free reading and crafts activities throughout Spring Break.