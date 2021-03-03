Memphis Urban League opens applications for $1,000 grants for restaurant & hotel workers

The grants are funded through a $2,500,000 grant from Shelby County Government.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, the Memphis Urban League (MUL) opened applications for $1,000 grants to restaurant and hotel workers financially impacted by COVID-19. Earlier this year, Shelby County Government awarded $2,500,000 in to the Memphis Urban League to support local restaurant and hotel workers impacted by the fight against COVID-19. The relief benefit is a one-time disbursement.

Tonja Sesley Baymon, President, CEO of the Memphis Urban League: “The Memphis Urban League is appreciative of Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission for providing grant funds to empower and provide economic relief our county’s restaurant and hotel workers amid the pandemic. The Urban League has always stood ready to support our community in challenging times, and we are humbled by this opportunity to serve our County.”

Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie S. Jones: “Shelby County residents have highlighted the importance of supporting our local restaurant and hospitality workers. They have organized and rallied in support of these workers. We have listened and tried to answer the call. Our goal is for the program put together by the Urban League to help as many of our local workers as possible to recapture loss income. This group of essential workers have endured unbelievable financial hardship and played an important role in helping to keep our community safe. I am grateful that we, as a body, supported this particular funding request and I look forward to other ways that the County government can move our community forward.”

To be eligible, applicants must reside and work in Shelby County, be eighteen (18) years or older, and be a restaurant or hotel worker directly financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

The grant applications remain open until April 1, 2021 at 11:59 pm. Qualified applicants can apply now at www.memul.org. Grant funds will be disbursed via direct deposit until all funds have been exhausted.