Memphis woman warning others after receiving imposter scam e-mail

An elderly woman says she was sent an e-mail claiming to be from Amazon, but quickly realized it as a fake.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With the gift-giving season comes holiday scams.

One elderly woman says that scammers using Amazon’s name tried to trick her into giving up her personal information.

The Memphis woman received a convincing fake e-mail alerting her to an Amazon purchase of over $6,000.

She’s now warning others not easily give up your credit card information.

“The amount is was alerted me first,” said Wanda Lee, the scam victim.

Lee received the e-mail this week. It came with Amazon’s logo proclaiming that she purchased an over $5,000 TV and a $300 gaming system.

But the shipping address was to Delaware.

“I don’t know anyone in Delaware and I wouldn’t be shipping them something for over $6,000,” said Lee.

The main giveaway was that the e-mail came from a Gmail account.

ORDER SCAM: A Memphis woman received an Amazon imposter e-mail this week for an over $6,000 order! When she called a number on the e-mail to “report fraud” someone on the other end tried to get her credit card information. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/lCQxsFcws7 — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) November 14, 2020

Lee called the number included which urged customers to call a fraud protection team if they didn’t place the order.

“He kept trying to push me to give him a credit card number and so I said ‘no, listen to me now.” and then he hung up."

Lee called back again asking if the operation was a scam only to be hung up on again.

She then called the Mid-South Better Business Bureau which confirmed it as a scam.

“The crooks were hoping to get credit card information from her in order to make sure those charges weren’t on her credit card," said Nancy Butcher, who is the director of marketing and communications with the Mid-South BBB. "But what they wanted to do was steal her credit card information.”

Lee’s now warning others to not volunteer any personal information to possible scammers.

“If you get a phone call and they’re asking for a credit card don’t give it to them, hang up right away.”

The BBB has tracked 39 local Amazon imposter scams this year locally