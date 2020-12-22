Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

Employees will see the new $15 base pay on their January 8th paychecks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In response to the backlash it received last year after reports of suing its poorest patients, including some of its own employees, Methodist launched efforts to raise the minimum pay for workers - starting with a raise to $13-50 an hour.

