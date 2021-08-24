Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offering bonuses to keep nurses on staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur is taking another step to keep nurses on staff full time, according to the Daily Memphian.
The healthcare system is offering $20,000 to registered nurses to stay two years, with the first half of the money paid out in September. The other half would be paid next August or September at the start of the second year.
There's also a $10,000 offer for part-time bedside nurses, and $5,000 for those working short-term assignments. Those nurses must sign up by September 10th.
The hospital is giving its current nurses a $3 per hour raise starting Sunday.