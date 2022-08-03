x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends federal rental assistance program in state, calling it "liberal handouts"

Gov. Tate Reeves said though the original purpose was to help during the pandemic, it has “strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent.”
Credit: AP
FILE - An applicant waits with paperwork at a rental assistance fair July 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Housing officials in multiple states are reporting few fraudulent applications in their rental assistance programs. The federal government has poured billions of dollars into states during the pandemic. For unemployment benefits, states saw massive amounts of fraud as they rushed to get the money approved quickly. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday the state is ending its participation in a federal program that offers free rent and utility bill payments for those affected by COVID-19.

The governor said effective Aug. 15, 2022, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications for the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP, which is part of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.  

In a news release, Reeves said though the original purpose was to help during the pandemic, it has “strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent.”

“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” said Reeves. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”

“Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ended about eight months ago and we have continued pressing forward. It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” he continued.

Reeves said the announcement only applies to applications which have not yet been submitted.

Read more about the announcement HERE.

MPB LIVE:

Governor Tate Reeves to Make Announcement Regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Posted by MPB News on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

RELATED: Nine ways to recession-proof your life as prices soar

RELATED: Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

RELATED: How a Shelby County HOA president hopes to stop future rentals & investors, help homebuyers

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Buyer beware: be on the lookout for cryptocurrency scams