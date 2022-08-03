Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends federal rental assistance program in state, calling it "liberal handouts"

Gov. Tate Reeves said though the original purpose was to help during the pandemic, it has “strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday the state is ending its participation in a federal program that offers free rent and utility bill payments for those affected by COVID-19.

The governor said effective Aug. 15, 2022, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications for the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP, which is part of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

In a news release, Reeves said though the original purpose was to help during the pandemic, it has “strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent.”

“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” said Reeves. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”

“Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ended about eight months ago and we have continued pressing forward. It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” he continued.



Reeves said the announcement only applies to applications which have not yet been submitted.

