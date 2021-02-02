Mississippi lawmakers consider Sunday liquor sales

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Mississippi legislators are all about liquor sales this session.
First, there was the bill to allow for alcohol home deliveries. Now, there's legislation to open up liquor sales on Sundays.
A State Senate bill (SB 2173) wants to strike down the state's prohibition-era ban.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Sunday sales in Mississippi would generate between nearly $4 to $6 million in new state tax revenues.
The bill is currently being considered by the senate finance committee.