Mississippi collects more than $95M from lottery in 9 months

The first $80 million of lottery money goes into a state road and bridge fund. That was reached in February.
Credit: Hyejin Kang - stock.adobe.com

JACKSON, Miss — Scratch-off cards and other games of chance have put more than $95 million into the Mississippi budget since July. 

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says Friday that it has transferred $11.5 million from lottery proceeds into the state treasury for March. That brings the total to $95.3 million for the first nine months of the budget year. 

The first $80 million of lottery money goes into a state road and bridge fund. That was reached in February. 

The remaining $15.3 million has gone into the Education Enhancement Fund. 

Lottery revenue makes up only a small portion of the nearly $7 billion state budget.

