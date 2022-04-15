Mississippi collects more than $95M from lottery in 9 months

The first $80 million of lottery money goes into a state road and bridge fund. That was reached in February.

JACKSON, Miss — Scratch-off cards and other games of chance have put more than $95 million into the Mississippi budget since July.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says Friday that it has transferred $11.5 million from lottery proceeds into the state treasury for March. That brings the total to $95.3 million for the first nine months of the budget year.

The first $80 million of lottery money goes into a state road and bridge fund. That was reached in February.

The remaining $15.3 million has gone into the Education Enhancement Fund.