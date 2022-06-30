Why your MLGW bills could go up as much as 40% this summer

Bills could increase 20% to 40% on average, depending on how much electricity the customer uses. That could equal $30 to $60 extra per month on average.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Thursday customers’ bills could be going up this summer by as much as 40%.

The utility said TVA and the utility industry as a whole are facing challenges due to high natural gas and coal prices, supply concerns, and increase in demand for electricity. They said that has led to TVA increasing fuel rates, which in turn will mean higher bills for customers.

MLGW said customers will see increase from June to July, and into the entire summer, compared to last year. Company leaders said between June and September, bills could increase 20% to 40% on average, depending on how much electricity the customer uses. That could equal $30 to $60 extra per month on average.

So what can people do to save money? MLGW said air conditioning makes up the bulk of summer utility costs. They recommend setting thermostats to 78 or above. For more conservation ideas, go to mlgw.com/conserve.