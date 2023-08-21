Here's why you may get several bills from MLGW in a short span of time

Issues with meter register readings led to delayed bills, and now all those bills are going out to customers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is now sending out bills that had been delayed due to failures by meter registers.

MLGW said Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, that the bills were being sent now, after some utility customers had not received a bill in months due to the issues.

MLGW said affected customers will get a separate bill for each month of service, which may mean getting several bills in a short period of time. This will happen until the most current reading date.

The utility said each bill will show the previous month’s unpaid balance and any payments received.

Here’s how that will work, according to MLGW:

As an example, a customer who last got a bill in April will soon see bills for May, June, July, and August (the current month).

Customers will be able to see consumption and charges for each month.

The last of those bills will show the total amount owed for all the missed months, minus any payments received.

MLGW said customers can find the current meter reading date on their bill.

The utility said gas and water use may be estimated for those who have not received a bill because of the failed meter register problems. Estimates are based on previous utility use, and will be noted on the bill.

MLGW said repairs are being made to gas and water meters that are not registering use.

Contractors with Utility Partners of America (UPA) will be doing the repair work, and MLGW said they will have marked vehicles and carry required identification.

MLGW said it hopes to complete the delayed billing work by January 2024, making permanent repairs to the about 38,000 affected meter registers by December 2024.