MLGW says survey shows it has some of lowest combined utility rates in U.S.

The annual Comparative Rates Survey was commissioned by Memphis Light, Gas and Water, and compares the utility to 39 other major cities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How much is your latest utility bill? MLGW said Monday it continues to have some of the lowest combined rates for electric, gas, and water in the country.

In it's annual Comparative Rates Survey commissioned by Memphis Light, Gas and Water and released May 8, 2023, the utility said compared to 39 other major cities, it remains among the lowest combined rates in the U.S.

MLGW said the 2023 report is based on rates published and effective as of January 2023. The ranking looked at what a homeowner would pay for 1,000 kWh of electricity, 200 cubic feet (ccf) of gas, and 10 ccf of water.

According to the report, MLGW said Memphis has the lowest typical residential utility bills for winter of about $254 a month. The survey said for electricity only, MLGW ranks eighth for residential bills. For natural gas for residential use, the company said it ranked number one. And for residential water bills, MLGW said it came in third.

The survey also looked at general service bills as of January 2023. Check out the full survey at mlgw.com/ratessurvey.