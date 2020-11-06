More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 21,417 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 6, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 2,194 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 13 weeks:
- 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
The National Board of Economic Research said that the U.S. entered a recession in February after spending plummeted, as businesses closed due to the coronavirus. Usually, NBER takes several months to determine if a country has entered a recession.
However, since the economic effects of COVID-19 were felt so quickly, they did not wait long to make their determination.
The national unemployment rate also rose dramatically as the coronavirus spread and people lost their jobs. It dropped to 13.3 percent in May, but economists said it could stay above 10 percent through the end of the year.