NOW HIRING: 35 airport security screening officers at Memphis International Airport

Starting pay is $16.51 per hour and benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans, and a retirement plan.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION:

TSA seeks to hire 35 airport security screening officers at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching recruitment efforts across Memphis to fill 35 Transportation Security Officer (TSO) part-time positions by summer 2021 at Memphis International Airport (MEM).

TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.

Starting pay is $16.51 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. For more information on the duties, of a TSO and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available.

Job postings for the open positions at MEM can be found here.