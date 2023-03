Officials say, so far, no one has gotten sick. Still, if you have the product it is encouraged that you toss it out.

Some products from baby food company Gerber are currently being recalled.

The company says its powdered infant formula "Gerber's good start SoothePro" may be contaminated with bacteria.

The formula in question was made between Jan. 2 and 18 of 2023.

