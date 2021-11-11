Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken patties sold at Trader Joe's recalled due to bone contamination

The problem was discovered after multiple complaints about finding pieces of bone in the chicken burger product.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Innovative Solutions, Inc., is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products as they may have been contaminated with pieces of bone.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products were produced on various dates between Aug. 16 to Sept. 29, 2021.

The following items are subject to recall:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

The problem was discovered after the firm received multiple complaints from consumers about finding pieces of bone in the chicken burger product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption, but FSIS said some product may already be in consumers' freezers.

The organization urged consumers to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase and not to eat the chicken patty products.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

