Check your tickets! Someone in Memphis area won $500,000 in Powerball

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It’s time again to check your tickets. Someone in the Memphis area has won a half-million dollars in the Tennessee lottery.

Lottery officials said a Mid-South player won $500,000 in the Powerball drawing Monday night, July 17, 2023. They added a Double Play to their Powerball play and matched five of the five balls in the Double Play for their win.

The winning ticket was sold at Abbey Mart in the 5600 block of Riverdale Rd. along the state line with Mississippi.

The local winner wasn’t the only one. Someone in Knoxville won $200,000 with a Powerball Power Play by matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball. That ticket was sold at Weigel’s on Strawberry Plains Pike in Knoxville.

Two other players won $50,000 each by matching four of the five white balls, according to lottery officials. Those tickets were sold at Tobacco & Beer for Less on S. Locust Ave. in Lawrenceburg, and Walmart Supercenter on Ft. Henry Drive in Kingsport.

Here’s a look at the winning numbers from Monday, July 17, 2023: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and Powerball 21 with a Power Play x4.