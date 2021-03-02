President & CEO J.T. Young presents State of MLGW to Shelby County Commission

After a rough 2020 and several moratoriums on utility shutoffs, how is MLGW doing?

Wednesday morning, President & CEO J.T. Young presented his State of MLGW to Shelby County Commissioners.

Young outlined that the utility was able to innovate how it conducts business during the pandemic and saw an increase in customers in the process. Like in much of the economy, sales and revenue numbers did take a hit.

This year, Young said MLGW will focus on reshaping customer service, technology innovation, and effectively executing all plans and projects.

One topic everyone was interested in was where MLGW stood in its decision to leave the TVA.

"I have been in conversations with the mayor, who is really trying to be helpful here. I've met him and his team to try to work together, to try to figure out ways that we can move the ball forward. And I had a conversation with him last week,” said Young. "The decision that our board is going to have to make is whether or not to serve notice to TVA at any point in time that we decide that we wish to procure our electricity from another source."

We also asked him about the controversial Byhalia pipeline and the battle over the Memphis aquifer.

Young said although he is concerned about water quality, MLGW doesn't own or control the aquifer, and cannot stop the pipeline project. But he doesn't want the project to interfere with MLGW’s wells.