The program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills during the winter months.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program.

During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills.

The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part must still pay their bills, but if they can’t pay the entire bill, they won’t be disconnected.

There are no income restrictions, but the outstanding balance must not be more than $199.99 on their bill on Nov. 30 when the program begins.

For those ages 60 and over, proof of age is needed with each application (copy of driver's license, birth certificate or another legal form of ID). For those applying due to a disability, proof of disability is needed with each application.