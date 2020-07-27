Mid-South state lawmakers approve sales tax holiday weekends in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Here are the 2020 sales tax holiday weekends for Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Click on the state for details about what items the sales tax holiday includes.

Arkansas

Begins Saturday August 1, 12:01 am and ends Sunday August 2, 11:59 pm

(school supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing)

Mississippi

Begins Friday, July 31, 12:01 am and ends Saturday, August 1, midnight

(clothing, footwear, school supplies)

Tennessee

The Volunteer State has two sales tax holiday weekends in 2020:

Begins Friday, July 31, 12:01 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 2, 11:59 pm

(clothing, computers, and other back-to-school items)

Friday, Aug. 7, 12:01 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 9, 11:59 pm

(exempts restaurant food and drink purchases from sales tax)