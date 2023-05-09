Check those bank statements | MPD finds credit card skimmers at popular East Memphis gas station

Memphis Police said they believe the card readers have been in place at the MAPCO gas station in East Memphis since Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you've filled your gas tank at this popular East Memphis gas station since Thursday, you may want to check your bank statement for any suspicious activity, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said they responded to the MAPCO gas station on Park Avenue and Mount Moriah Road Tuesday after the on-duty manager called saying there were credit card skimmers inside pump #1 at the station.

MPD opened the panel and found card readers inside the pump, dismantling them and taking them in to evidence.

The on-duty manager told police the readers were placed on the pumps Thursday. When asked why he waited so long to call police, MPD said the manager told them another gas station employee had his credit card compromised Thursday after using the pump, and pointed to tape on the pump that shows whether it has been tampered with.