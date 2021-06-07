Shelby County Commission approves penny property tax rate hike for 2021

Funding for Regional One, MATA, the Hospitality Hub for the homeless and the County Youth Detention Center were also on the agenda.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners settle on a one cent property tax rate hike in a 7-5-1 vote.

Monday night, Commissioners went back and forth on whether to raise your property taxes as they inched toward approving Mayor Lee Harris' proposed $1.5-billion budget.

Earlier they proposed a higher rate that would mean homes worth about $150,000 would pay about $100 more per year.

Homes appraised at $350-thousand would pay between 2 to 300 dollars more.

Funding for Regional One, MATA, the Hospitality Hub for the homeless and the County Youth Detention Center were also on the agenda.

Commissioners are planning to use about a million dollars in federal funding to preserve it's rainy day fund with another million or so expected from the feds later in the year.