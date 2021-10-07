Shelby County Schools to offer emergency paid sick leave for COVID-19 positive employees

SCS announced Thursday that Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray enacted EPSL retroactively for the school year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is now offering emergency paid sick leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19 and must remain in isolation unable to work.

SCS said EPSL is a one-time benefit only available for a positive diagnosis. It does not cover a quarantine period for close contact.

SCS employees who used sick, vacation, or personal days while recuperating from COVID-19 during the aforementioned time period will have those days restored to their sick, vacation, and/or personal banks.

To take advantage of the offer, employees must submit proof of a positive COVID-19 PCR test to the Safe Guards contact tracing team before the end of the isolation period. SCS said it will only accept PCR test results. Rapid tests, saliva tests, and blood tests will not be accepted.