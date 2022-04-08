How to apply for Shelby County’s 4th annual Summer Work Experience Program

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 8, 2022. The program runs June 6, 2022, through July 29, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are now being accepted for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ fourth annual Summer Work Experience Program.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 8, 2022. Learn more and apply online HERE.

Participants will be selected by a random lottery. They will work different assignments within Shelby County Government.

Harris said this year’s theme is ‘Championing Challenges.’ The eight-week program allows young adults ages 18 to 24 to gain work experience and skills, including communication, organization, and customer service.

Pay for those who take part is increasing to $15 per hour this year, up from $12 per hour in previous years. Those with perfect attendance can also get a $100 bonus.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and in-person professional development sessions on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The program runs June 6, 2022, through July 29, 2022.

Selected participants will be notified by the Shelby County Human Resources Department.

“We’re excited to provide opportunities for young people who have an interest in working in government,” said Harris in a news release. “It is my hope that they will learn professional skills that will stay with them throughout their lives. Some of our past participants have even gone on to become full-time Shelby County Government employees. Our young people will be future leaders both inside and outside of government. Our job is to help set them on that path.”

“Participating in the Mayor’s Summer Work Experience is about more than coming to work, collecting your pay, and going home,” said Shelby County Director of Education Dr. Cedrick Gray. “Our young people learn how to show up and perform their jobs with excellence. In our program, they sharpen current skills while developing a new awareness of how what they do impacts the greater community.”