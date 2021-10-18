Southaven mayor explains the cause for water bill spike

The spikes in people’s water bills began after the city installed new electronic smart meters in all Southaven households.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Expensive water bills in Southaven have some people outraged. Several people took to social media to comment about their water bill recently doubling, and in some cases tripled. The spikes in people’s water bills began after the city installed new electronic smart meters in all Southaven households.

According to the town's mayor, Darren Musselwhite, he said installing the new automated meters will enhance customer service by minimizing the potential for missed or inaccurate reads. Musselwhite further explained people's bills are higher now because in the past they were undercharged because their bills were from physical or estimated readings.

"The rates for water in Southaven have not changed. A new automated meter reader system has been implemented to improve the accuracy of meter reads and the resulting water bills. This new system also detects leaks which will save our citizens a large amount of money. If someone’s bill is higher, it’s likely they were being undercharged in the past because the new reads are accurate." Musselwhite said in a statement.

One resident, Shawn Smith, said he wished the city would have alerted him of possible bill spikes. For the past year, he said his water bill was about $30 a month. But after his new meter was installed a few weeks ago, his October bill was $130.

"Things are tight, everything is becoming more expensive and the last thing we need is our water becoming more expensive on top of that," Smith said. "I would hope they could do something to make that more affordable."