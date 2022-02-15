x
Here's how much some states wagered on this year's Super Bowl, including Mississippi

With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records.
A man places a bet at the sportsbook at the Ocean Casino Resort, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. The American Gaming Association estimates more than 31 million Americans will bet on this year's Super Bowl NFL football game. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the first four states to report results. 

Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million, Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million and Montana saw nearly $700,000. 

With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records. 

The American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. 

That total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

