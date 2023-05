Wanda Halbert said cash is still accepted at all Shelby County Clerk locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said Tuesday morning that State of Tennessee County Clerk’s Offices are experiencing a credit card outage.

This affects anyone who wants to use a card to pay for services at the clerk’s offices.

According to Halbert’s Facebook post, “The State’s contract team is currently working on the remedy and we will notify you expeditiously once the system is back up.”

Halbert said cash is still accepted at all Shelby County Clerk locations.