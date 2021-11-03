Summer Youth Program to pay interns $10 per hour

People interested in the Shelby County Board of Commissioner's Summer Youth Program must apply by April 5, 2021.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — For students looking to make money this summer, this opportunity could be for you!

Interns with the Shelby County Board of Commissioner's Summer Youth Program will make $10 per hour. Work begins June 21 and goes through July 30. Successful applicants will work up to 37.5 hours per week.

Interns must be able to provide a valid ID, social security card, and a bank deposit slip. Applications must be completed by April 5, 2021. Click here to apply.

NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

2021 SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM

It is once again time for the Shelby County Board of Commissioner's Summer Youth Program. The youth in Shelby County need and are fortunate to have companies that are willing to give them the opportunity to develop constructive work habits, valuable job skills, on-the-job training and the real-life insight into career options. This is a program by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

Our Summer Youth application is online as of March 5, 2021. The application is accessible through the county website at “shelbycountytn.gov”, click on “Government” and then “Elected official” where you will see the “Summer Youth application”. Interns MUST be able to provide a valid ID, social security card, and a bank deposit slip.

The Shelby County Commissioner's Summer Youth intern will be afforded the opportunity to work approximately thirty-seven and a half (37.5) hours per week for six (6) weeks at the rate of $10.00 per hour, not to exceed 37.5 hours per week per student intern.

The intern's first day of work will be June 21, 2021 for Orientation at the Administration Building, where they will complete paperwork and be assigned their work location, to begin June 21, 2021 through July 30, 2021. Commissioner Willie Brooks states, that “The interns will be provided a positive work environment and learning experience. This program is about teaching soft skills to our children.”

For further information, please contact Clay Perry, Deputy Administrator or Ashley Mayfield at (901) 222-1000.