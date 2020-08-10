Tax benefit programs will give veterans, and low-income seniors and the disabled the support they need

“We are committed to helping ease tax burdens by making sure all eligible taxpayers are aware of all assistance programs,” says Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Several programs are available to help veterans, and low-income seniors and the disabled with their property taxes in the form of Tax Relief, Tax Freeze or Wheel Tax Rebates.

Tax Relief pays part of residential taxes and the income limit for the citizens 65+ years old or disabled is $30,700. There is no income limit for disabled veterans. Widows and widowers of disabled veterans or soldiers killed in action are also eligible.

Tax Freeze will freeze the tax amount on a primary residence for future years. The income limit to receive this benefit is $40,350. The homeowner must be 65 or older and live in the home in Shelby County. The home must be the primary residence.

The Wheel Tax Rebate ($50) is granted to citizens whose income is $25,000 or less and are either 65 years or older or have a disabled license plate.

"Especially during COVID-19, the Trustee’s Office is concerned about our seniors, the disabled and our disabled veterans who live on fixed incomes and may experience financial hardship,” said Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman. “We are committed to helping ease tax burdens by making sure all eligible taxpayers are aware of all assistance programs.”

Applications are required for all programs and the deadline to apply is April 2, 2021.

Millington, Arlington, Bartlett and Lakeland residents may apply to the Trustee’s Office for both Shelby County and municipal benefits.

Residents of Germantown, Collierville and Memphis must apply with their city’s taxing authority for relief with their city taxes and to the Trustee’s Office for County benefits.

For more information about property tax assistance, please contact the Trustee’s Office at (901) 222-0200 or visit www.shelbycountytrustee.com.