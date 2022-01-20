Tax season begins Monday

Here's what you should consider on your return after another year of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — January 24 marks the beginning of the tax season. That's when the IRS will officially begin processing returns. There are general life changes to pay attention to on a return like moving or a new child, but the COVID-19 pandemic offers some unique tax situations for people to consider on their return.

“Well tax year 2021 is kind of the third year, culminating year of pandemic changes, life changes as a result of that, life going on as normal and then all the tax changes that were responsive to the pandemic," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services.

One of those changes, advanced child tax credits for relief to parents. The government doled out up to half of the payment during the second half of 2021 for those who participated. Parents can expect the other half in their return.

Americans also received a third stimulus payment or recovery rebate credit. Someone may not have received due to moving, not having a bank account or other reasons. If that's the case, make sure to claim it in the 2021 return, but understand it's not to be taxed.

"It’s not taxable, it does go on your tax return to get more. You’ll hear people say ‘oh yeah that goes on your tax return.’ And then people unknowingly will put it on there and pay taxes on it and the IRS is not the best at carving that out," Steber said.

Another change – unemployment benefits are taxed this year.

"30 or 40 million people claimed those. It was taxable in 2019, partially not taxable in (2020) and now for 2021, unfortunately, it’s taxable again so very confusing," Steber said.