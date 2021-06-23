Teens & young adults in Mississippi foster system eligible for grants

The money is part of $3.3 million allocated to Mississippi through federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance funds.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi teenagers and young adults who have spent time in the foster care system are now eligible for federal grants worth thousands of dollars.

The money is part of $3.3 million allocated to Mississippi through federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance funds.

Any Mississippi resident between the ages of 14 to 26 years old who has spent at least one day in foster care after his or her 14th birthday can receive money.

Grants can be used for needs such as tuition, rent, buying a car or getting a driver's license.

The money will be distributed through the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. Learn more HERE.