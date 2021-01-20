x
Tennessee will get $458 million in federal aid for housing rent relief

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency says it anticipates that it will take at least eight weeks to be able to give out the money.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee housing officials say the state will receive about $458 million in federal COVID-19 money for rent relief amid the pandemic. 

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency says it is setting up a web portal, call center and preparing staff to review and process thousands of payments to landlords and utility providers. 

The agency says it anticipates that it will take at least eight weeks to be able to give out the money.

The agency says Knox County, Nashville, Memphis and Shelby County are running their own programs so their applications will go through local entities, not the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.
