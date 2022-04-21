How much you could save under Gov. Lee's grocery tax suspension, if approved

State lawmakers are set to review the proposal included in Gov. Lee's 2022-23 budget this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prices for almost everything are higher than before. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, this inflation surge is the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices rose 8.5% in March 2022 compared to March 2021.

Tennesseans might get some relief at the grocery store soon. Gov. Bill Lee included a 30-day grocery tax suspension in his 2022-23 budget proposal.

State lawmakers are set to review Gov. Lee's budget this week. If it's approved, buyers will not pay taxes on several food items for 30 days.



According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, our state sales tax rate on food is 4%. These foods are packaged or in their original form and not prepared or served as a ready-to-eat meal.

Here’s a list of some items currently taxed at this rate:

baby food

bottled water

bread

canned foods

cereal

chips, dips

coffee

condiments

eggs

raw fish, meat, poultry

fruit

herbs and spices

ice cream

lunch meat

uncooked pasta

salad dressings

soft drinks

trail mix

vegetables

yogurt

Other items, including prepared food, candy dietary supplements, tobacco & alcoholic drinks, are taxed at 7% plus local sales tax.

Gov. Lee released a statement in March saying in part, “Suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean."